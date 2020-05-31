PORTLAND — Greater Portland Health has been awarded $246,000 from the Federal Communications Commission to support telehealth services for COVID-19 treatment as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Greater Portland Health, which operates five facilities in Portland and South Portland as well as clinics in Portland high schools, will use this funding for “a telehealth platform, computers, tablets, diagnostic equipment, mobile hotspots, and other telehealth equipment to monitor and provide care for patients in isolation who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I’ve long known that telemedicine is essential for Mainers’ health, but this pandemic has only underscored just how important and life-saving this service can be,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, who advocated for the funding. “Telehealth services for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 offer a way for health care workers to stay healthy while providing essential care to COVID-19 patients.

