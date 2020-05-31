Sen. Susan Collins’ lack of judgment on partisan matters far outweighs any of the bipartisanship that she touts in her TV ads.

She was taken in by the promises of Attorney General William Barr and National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe that they would show legal impartiality, and her belief and hope that impeachment would be enough to rein in the president from acting in ways harmful to the nation show that she too is complicit, or at least making wrong decisions.

When I recently contacted Sen. Collins, telling her I was concerned about decisions made by Barr, she replied that there will be investigations relating to the attorney general. But those investigations might not have been necessary had the senator practiced better judgment earlier.

Jack Glatter

Cumberland Center

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: