I had to laugh reading Paul LePage’s recent letter criticizing the Mills administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (“Mainers need more COVID data from the state,” May 22).
In contrast to LePage’s repeated disregard for facts or science, our present governor has worked closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials to craft a policy response that was thoughtful and science-based.
In fact, one of Gov. Mills’ first official acts was the hiring of seven public health nurses, who LePage had refused to hire despite the Legislature’s having funded the positions.
This proves once again that Mr. LePage should never again be entrusted with making public health policy or the leadership of this state.
Steven Powers
Falmouth
