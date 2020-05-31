The May 17 editorial (“Our View: Federal aid needed on state and local level“) was sobering, describing the economic impact of the pandemic on Maine. It is estimated that Maine’s treasury may have a $1.2 billion revenue decline over the next year alone. Since the state and municipalities must balance their budgets, the major answer would be federal government assistance.

In November, Mainers will have to decide who will represent us in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Susan Collins has risen to a senior position on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is charged with writing legislation that allocates federal funds. She was the primary author of the $300 billion small-business bill and has been active in assisting Mainers in obtaining the needed assistance. The Maine fishing industry will receive $20.3 million, and that just does not happen by itself. Susan Collins has a seat at that table.

With all due respect, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, if nominated and elected, will be the first Mainer to enter the Senate since at least the end of World War II, who never worked in Congress or was a two-term governor. If ever we needed a strong advocate in Washington from day one, the next couple of years will be it.

I fully appreciate the need to defeat Donald Trump and replace Mitch McConnell. Based on a recent NBC report, I am convinced that the Democrats will win the presidency and the Senate without defeating Sen. Susan Collins. At times like these, you don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater.

Stuart Gilbert

Falmouth

