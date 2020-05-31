The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 43 cases of the novel coronavirus and no additional deaths, raising totals slightly on the eve of Maine’s partial economic reopening Monday.

Maine now has 89 deaths and 2,325 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Of the total case number, 2,067 have been confirmed by testing and another 258 are considered probable cases.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered — 1,552 — and died, there were 684 active cases on Sunday.

Although a wide swath of businesses and social activities will resume on Monday, Gov. Janet Mills is warning Mainers to still stay inside and keep their distance as much as possible.

Indoor religious services resumed on Friday. On Monday, retailers, parks, beaches, lodging places and campgrounds may open to patrons, provided they’re Maine residents or out-of-staters who have quarantined for two weeks.

Mills recently required businesses to post signs informing customers that face masks are required inside their establishments, a rule that has seen spotty observance since she instituted it at the end of April.

Citizen participation will be important – and also difficult to attain, perhaps – in another vital aspect of pandemic control: contact tracing. Health officials work quickly after a patient tests positive for COVID-19 to find all people that person may have come in contact with while infected. Though critical to controlling the pandemic, contact tracing runs contrary to the values of some Americans who may prefer not to share personal information with the government.

County by county on Sunday, there were 298 cases in Androscoggin, 10 in Aroostook, 1,175 in Cumberland, 36 in Franklin, 11 in Hancock, 128 in Kennebec, 20 each in Knox and Lincoln, 34 in Oxford, 100 in Penobscot, one in Piscataquis, 30 in Sagadahoc, 22 in Somerset, 51 in Waldo, two in Washington, and 385 in York.

By age, 5.1 percent of patients were under 20, whereas 13.2 percent were in their 20s, 14.1 percent were in their 30s, 15.7 percent were in their 40s, 17.8 percent were in their 50s, 13.4 percent were in their 60s, 10.1 percent were in their 70s, and 10.5 percent were 80 or older.

Women still were the majority of cases, at 51.7 percent.

Maine’s hospitals were holding steady with 49 COVID-19 patients, a slight rise from 46 on Saturday but below the highest totals for the past week. Eighteen of those patients were in critical care and 10 were on ventilators.

Maine had 152 intensive care beds available of a statewide 395, and 233 ventilators available of 319, with another 441 alternative ventilators.

Around the world on Sunday, there were 6.2 million cases and 372,000 deaths. The United States still led in both statistics, with 1.8 million cases and 105,000 deaths.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: