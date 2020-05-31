GORHAM – Glenna M. Edwards, 88, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.She was born to Glen E. Morrow and Lilyan E. Frank on Dec. 31, 1931, in Thailand, where both of her parents were missionaries. She spent the first few years of her life in Thailand, and upon returning to the States, spent the rest of her childhood in Nebraska and then Illinois.After marrying her beloved husband David, they moved to New York where they raised their daughters, and later resided in New Hampshire in their retirement. Glenna spent the last four years of her life at Gorham House in Gorham, Maine.She was predeceased by her husband, W. David Edwards, who passed away in 2005. They shared 53 years of happy marriage during which they enjoyed traveling, spending time near the water, taking care of their beloved Cairn Terriers, and staying involved with their kids and grandkids.Glenna is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law; Linda Rowley and husband Steve, Deb Kerwin and husband Joe, Julie Bushway and husband Bob, and Lucy Awiszus and husband George. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Glenna was very artistic and enjoyed many creative endeavors including painting, cooking, sewing, and gardening. Beautiful flowers, delicately hand-painted décor, the scent of her famous homemade coffee cake and the sounds of classical music always filled her home; she was an amazing homemaker and found great joy in sharing this with her friends and family. She also had a profound love for music and was a talented singer and piano player, gifts which she shared with her church choir for many years.Above all else, Glenna’s greatest love was for her family and her many dear friends, relationships which she remained deeply invested in to the end of her life, and all of whom loved her for her gentle spirit, unshakable strength and faith, and unconditional love. There will be a graveside service for Glenna in the fall in Wolfeboro, N.H. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

