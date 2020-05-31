CAPE PORPOISE – George Anthony “Tony” Viehmann Jr., 84, died peacefully in the home that he loved overlooking Stage Harbor in Cape Porpoise on May 22, 2020, in the care of his loving family.Tony was born April 23, 1936, in Orange Township, N.J., the son of George and Dorinda (Rogers) Viehmann Sr. Educated at Boston University and other colleges, Tony earned his master’s-plus degree in education. After working as a program director at The South Boston Boys Club, Tony taught and counseled in several Massachusetts communities including many years with the Newton public schools. In 1980, he, his wife Nancy, and children moved to Cape Porpoise where he had summered as a child.Tony was a beloved teacher and counselor in the Kennebunk schools working with students of all ages from kindergarten to high school from 1980 to his retirement in 2006. He was proud of inaugurating a Leadership in Action class at the high school, and teaching kindness and friendship skills to students at Sea Road School. During the summers, Tony taught many, many classes at Kennebunk Beach Improvement Association (KBIA). He had a special ability to relate to, engage, and entertain children, often viewed as the pied piper whenever groups of adults and children gathered. He was kind, gentle, and compassionate, and his impact with children, many of whom are now adults, is widespread.Tony loved and learned all about marine mammals, and taught himself to carve beautiful whales and dolphins that he exhibited at art galleries and shows. His creativity knew no bounds. He wrote and illustrated four popular children’s books including “Whales are Amazing … Just Like You!” He volunteered with programs at the Kennebunk Conservation Trust, as a docent at the Wells Reserve, and with readings and workshops at schools, libraries, and other non-profit organizations, as well as serving on various town committees. Tony was famously known in Cape Porpoise harbor rowing his Landing School peapod boat with his golden retriever, Rosa, and also often with his wife, Nancy.Tony is lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; his sons, Daniel Viehmann and his wife, Melissa, of Kennebunkport and Gregory Viehmann and his wife, Adrienne of Del Mar, Calif., his daughter, Amy St. John and her husband, Kyle, of Del Mar, Calif.; his four grandchildren, Kiera, Madison, Porter and Eddie; and his nephew, Stephen LaPalme. Tony is also dearly remembered by his first wife, Louise Viehmann. In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his older sister, Camille Pargellis and his twin sister, Rinda Verroust. Through his teaching, his books, his love and kindness, his generosity of spirit, and his gentle creative ways, he has surely touched thousands of hearts. He will forever be our Harbor Master at Stage Harbor. He will be in the wind, and the water, and the ripples beyond, and in our hearts forever. A live virtual service will be held at churchonthecape.org at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020. A celebration of Tony’s life will be celebrated in Cape Porpoise by the water in the summer of 2021.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tony’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com Should friends desire, memorial donationsmay be made to:KennebunkportConservation Trust57 Gravelly Brook RoadKennebunkport, ME 04046orWells Reserve at Laudholmc/o Laudholm TrustP.O. Box 1007Wells, ME 04090orAtlantic HallP.O. Box 7687Cape Porpoise, ME 04014

