YARMOUTH – James “Jimmy” “Jim Bob” Robert Dunton, 87, passed away on May 15, 2020 in Portland.There will be a graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Lindquist Funeral Home.Jim’s family would like to thank Dr. Peter O’Donnell for the love and care he provided to their father over the years, also to the Yarmouth Rescue, and the staff of Maine Medical Center. Jim was intelligent, funny and extremely generous… “Love you more Poppy”. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Jim’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

