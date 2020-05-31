LOS ANGELES – Jonah Styer Spiegel, 21, died on May 20, 2020. Nobody would be more surprised at Jonah’s death than he himself. Full of life and happiness and goals for the future, he was finishing up his junior year at the University of Southern California, quarantining with his roommates who were his best college friends. After they partied that night, he went to sleep on his favorite sofa and didn’t wake up. Just like that. Jonah was born on Nov. 6, 1998 and was raised by me, Sarah Savidge Spiegel and his father Jeremy Spiegel in Falmouth. He came into this world quickly, propelled by a power and grace that guided him through his life. Early on, Jonah carried himself with a conviction and determination and a profound and heartfelt loyalty to his sisters, friends and teammates. His intellect, though not a surprise to me, unfolded and expanded before my eyes, and never failed to impress others because he was humble and sometimes quiet about his abilities, interests and achievements. Jonah was widely-known for his wonderful sense of humor and witty remarks which entertained his family and friends endlessly. He had nicknames for everyone, including our dogs. Jonah was a gifted athlete and a coach’s dream. Anyone who was fortunate to watch him play soccer for FYSA, Falmouth High School, or Seacoast United, can attest to his ability to merge his physical gifts of strength and agility with finesse and an ability to know where to be at any given moment. There was no stopping him with a ball at his feet and his teammates by his side. At USC, Jonah found love and happiness and a home away from home while he pursued his academic interests in math and economics. He found brothers at his fraternity, TKE, and thrived in all respects. He had nearly completed credits for his degree in three years and was poised to begin a master’s degree. He loved the sunshine and opportunities at his fingertips. He often described himself as “getting great” though it was hard to believe he could get much greater. From the moment he was born until the day he died, Jonah possessed a life force that cannot be duplicated. He lived his 21 years to the fullest. Jonah is survived by and will be profoundly missed by me and his father; and his two loving sisters, Maya Spiegel and Summer Spiegel. He will also be missed by his grandparents, Paul and Mary Savidge, grandmother, Wendy Novatt; his uncle, George Savidge and family; as well as his girlfriend, Casey Brynjolfsson; and so many other beloved family and friends, parents, teachers and coaches. Jonah brightened up all of our lives when he was around us. He made us laugh. We took great pride in his achievements, but mostly we were just in awe that we all could call this loving, confident, beautiful, brilliant, athletic, and loyal boy ours. He was a gift. An in-person memorial will be delayed until it is safe to physically come together. Please visit GatheringUs.com and search Jonah Styer Spiegel to add to our online memorial site with your memories, pictures and love.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »