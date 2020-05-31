PORTLAND – Lefco “Lefty” (Yiotos) Poulos, 89, of Portland, passed away on May 27, 2020.Lefco was born in Politsani, Albania to Nicholas and Kalianthe (Liatsos) Yiotos on Aug. 20, 1930. She immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in 1938, first to Antioch, Calif., and then to Portland in 1946. She graduated from Deering High School in 1949. After high school, Lefty worked at Canal Bank and later at Chaplin Motors. With her sister, Anna, she ran her family’s store, Fessenden Square Market, from 1960 until 1968. She married Nicholas E. Poulos Sr. in 1959 and eventually joined his family’s business, Espan’s Quick Lunch in Portland, where she was known to spark friendly political debates with the customers. Lefco was an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland, where she served as a choir member and coordinated a soup kitchen in downtown Portland. She also enjoyed running the loukoumades stand at the Church’s Annual Greek Food Festival, a tradition she proudly shared with her grandchildren. Of all her accomplishments, Lefco was most proud of her family. She was lovingly known to her family and friends as Yia Yia. Yia Yia was the embodiment of what it meant to be a kind, wise, and strong person. She was an unwavering source of guidance, love, and support for her family, her friends, and beyond. Her light was always on, her door always open, and her goodwill selflessly available to all. Lefco was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Nicholas Jr. (Jill) of Standish, Ernest (Mary) of Portland, Diana (Sam Sanders) of Portland, and Stephanie (Juan Torruella) of New York; her sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Nick Trouvalis of Portland; her nieces and nephew, Tracy (Trouvalis) Schuffels, Kathleen (Trouvalis) Jacobsen, Theanna Pateropoulos, and Greg Poulos; and her grandchildren, Anthony Poulos, Amy Poulos, Sam Sanders Jr., Andrew Poulos, Michael Poulos, Anna Sanders, Thomas Poulos, John Henry Torruella, and Alexia Torruella. The Poulos family wishes to recognize and thank Lefco’s neighbors on Berkeley Street for their support and friendship over many years. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 12 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. Arrangements are by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lefco’s memory to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church133 Pleasant St.Portland, ME 04101

