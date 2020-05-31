PORTLAND – Norma Louise (Vincent) Fitzgerald, 81, of Portland, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home.Born in Portland on Nov. 13, 1938, she was the daughter of Fred Royal Byrd and Virginia Vincent Byrd. Norma was the oldest of six children, she grew up in Portland and attended Portland Public Schools.As an adult, Norma lived in Sagamore Village, where she raised her seven children. She was primarily a stay at home mother. At the age of 50, Norma took on a new challenge of joining the workforce. She began working as a chambermaid at a local hotel before starting a job in retail at Mardens where she worked for approximately 20 years. Norma enjoyed working with the public and her coworkers, many of whom were her neighbors.Norma enjoyed camping with her longtime partner, Harry R. Stevens, especially at Sebago Lake State Park and enjoyed their fishing trips throughout southern Maine including The Maine State Pier.Norma was a caring person who provided love and support to those around her when needed but was well known for her candid and straightforward nature, she was never shy about speaking her mind and being honest.Norma’s door was always open to visitors, family and friends alike. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee, solitaire, coloring, and many other activities with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Harry knew how to make all of the children smile by returning home with Dilly Bars form Dairy Queen on a hot summer day. Norma became known as Nana to many neighborhood kids and took great pride in being thought of as Nana to those children.Norma is survived by six daughters, Rose Mary Freeman of Portland, Deborah Drew of Windham, Charlene Campbell of Portland, Victoria Stevens and her partner, Doreen Woodward of South Portland, Beverly Lord and Stephanie Parker both of Portland, and one son, Roy Fitzgerald and his partner, Liz Crimmin of Saco. She is also survived by a brother, John Byrd and his wife, Betty of Topsham, two sisters, Joan Keith Webber of Brunswick and Shirley Tardif of Lewiston. Norma also leaves behind 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Norma is predeceased by her partner of 38 years, Harry R. Stevens who passed away in 2007; her father, Fred Royal Byrd in 2001, her mother, Virginia Vincent Byrd in 2020; sister, Hazel Bubar in 2001, and brother, Richard Burnham in 2006. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Norma from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Norma’s online guestbook.

