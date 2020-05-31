WISCASSET — Laurie and John Ryan drove from Cumberland Foreside to Wiscasset on Saturday for their first Red’s Eats lobster roll of the summer. Donning face masks, they waited in the line that stretched down Route 1 and around the corner for just under 2 hours, according to Laurie Ryan’s phone timer. “We wanted to come on their opening day to show our support,” she said. “We think it’s important to support local businesses, especially now.”

