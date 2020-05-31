WISCASSET — Laurie and John Ryan drove from Cumberland Foreside to Wiscasset on Saturday for their first Red’s Eats lobster roll of the summer. Donning face masks, they waited in the line that stretched down Route 1 and around the corner for just under 2 hours, according to Laurie Ryan’s phone timer. “We wanted to come on their opening day to show our support,” she said. “We think it’s important to support local businesses, especially now.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Topsham school leaders eye cuts due to pandemic
-
Nation & World
SpaceX’s historic encore: Astronauts arrive at space station
-
Portland Forecaster
Health organization gets $246,000 grant for telehealth services
-
The Forecaster
End of year looks a little different for Portland students
-
Times Record
Cumberland County patrol captain is Brunswick’s next police chief