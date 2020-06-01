The Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars and its Set For Success programs have been providing bags of weekend food to subscribing families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit’s planned fundraising events, however, have been canceled and is the organization is now asking for monetary donations.

Checks can be made out to St. Philip’s Church with Set for Success or Feed Our Scholars or both on the memo line and sent to St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, ME 04578. A 501(3)(c) organization, any donation to the group is tax deductible.

