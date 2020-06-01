Arrests

5/20 at 3:53 a.m. Colby Weymouth, 32, of Daymountain Road, Temple, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon in Gray on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs (two counts).

5/20 at 4:05 a.m. Michael Worth, 33, of Livermore Falls, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon in Gray on charges of operating after suspension, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, use of drug paraphernalia and violation of conditions of release.

5/25 at 1:14 a.m. Michael Chalmers, 56, of Main Street, South Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Giles on Main Street on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and failure to stop for a police officer.

Summonses

5/19 at 1 p.m. Gloria Lathrop, 77, of Ole Musket Road, was issued a summons by Officer Bobby Silcott on Ole Musket Road on charges of allowing a dog at large (two counts) and keeping a dangerous dog.

5/19 6:20 p.m. Jenny Beck, 54, of Gray Road, Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Orchard Road on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

5/20 at 12:17 a.m. Felicia Lathrop, 32, of Center Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Jake Lachance in Gray on charges of possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5/20 at 6:48 p.m. Kimberly Kaplan, 53, of Farwell Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Farwell Avenue on a charge of allowing illegal operation of a motor vehicle.

5/25 at 7:36 p.m. Lee Swawinski, 52, of Deer Run Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

5/22 at 3:41 p.m. Road freight vehicle fire at Cumberland Service Plaza.

5/23 at 11:56 a.m. Forest fire on Wagner Way.

5/26 at 1:45 p.m. Power line down on Philip Street.

5/26 at 2:10 p.m. Brush fire on Range Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from May 20-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: