Arrests

Adam N. Frederick, 29, of Buck Street, on April 22 on a charge of possession of scheduled drugs, in Standish.

Thomas R. Montgomery, 38, Westbrook, on April 23 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Ossipee Trail.

Brian J. Latham, 32, Arundel, on April 25 on charges of hold-house for other agency, failure to register vehicle more than 150 days, and violation of protective order, on Gray Road.

Eric C. Gould, 35, of Buxton, on April 26 on a charge of operating under the influence, at County Road and Keene Drive.

