RUMFORD — A Hollis man was arrested Sunday and is accused of possessing 3,700 does of fentanyl, loaded guns, cash and scales, according to Police Chief Tony L. Milligan.

In a statement Monday, Milligan said Dustin Homewood, 22, was already out on bail on charges of armed felony trafficking of fentanyl before his arrest this weekend.

“The amount of fentanyl and other drugs seized in this case is shocking,” Milligan wrote. “Our investigation has revealed that Homewood had been staying in Rumford for a while and with this amount of deadly fentanyl available for drug-seeking customers, we could have been looking at a substantial number of overdose cases.”

Milligan said Homewood was charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking in suboxone, aggravated trafficking in ethylphenidate, threatening carrying of a concealed weapon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, possession of firearms by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release.

Milligan said Homewood was transported to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris and was arraigned Monday afternoon. The judge set bail in the matter at $10,000 cash. Because of the seriousness of the drug charges, the prosecution will be handled by the Attorney General’s Office.

At about 11:13 a.m. Sunday, Rumford officers responded to a report of a man possibly impaired by alcohol or drugs operating a Jeep Compass, who had nearly struck the gas pumps at the Circle K on Bridge Street in Rumford, Milligan said.

Officers said the man appeared to be unconscious behind the steering wheel. They were able to wake the man and get him out of the Jeep to investigate further and assess his ability to drive.

Milligan said the driver appeared excessively nervous and gave the officers a false name. When he began reaching for something in his pants pocket, the officers searched him and discovered a loaded .22 caliber pistol and a set of brass knuckles in his pants pocket.

Officers secured the weapons and continued their investigation into the man’s identity and level of possible drug impairment.

Milligan said Officer Donald Miller, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, began evaluating the driver for drug impairment and found indications that he may have recently used illicit drugs.

Officer Bradlee Gallant and his drug-certified K-9 Niko searched the man’s vehicle. As Niko alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, the driver took off running from the scene.

Milligan said the officers chased him on foot for approximately 50 yards and successfully deployed a taser to incapacitate him. He was taken into custody and transported to Rumford Hospital for an evaluation. The man was later identified as Dustin Homewood, who was medically cleared and taken to jail.

Gallant and K9 Niko conducted a search of Homewood’s vehicle and discovered a large cache of drugs, cash and more weapons. Approximately 3,700 doses of bulk Fentanyl, 10 doses of methamphetamine, 10 doses of ethylphenidate, and approximately 6 doses of suboxone were seized.

Along with the drugs, Milligan said the K9 team also found a loaded 9 mm pistol, $972 in suspected drug proceeds, several hypodermic syringes and associated drug paraphernalia, digital drug scales, and small plastic bags commonly used by drug dealers to distribute individual doses of drugs for sale to customers.

Milligan said the estimated street value of the fentanyl seized in this case is $148,000. “This may be our largest seizure of fentanyl to date in this area, certainly for our K9 team.”

Also found in the vehicle was court paperwork indicating that Homewood had been arrested by Buxton Police on May 13 and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, falsifying physical evidence, and two counts of violation of conditions of release after police seized 240 doses of fentanyl, scales, three firearms and other evidence relating to drug trafficking from Homewood at his Buxton home.

Rumford Police detectives and troopers with the Maine State Police assisted with the initial investigation and will continue working together as the case develops. Rumford Police investigators also plan on collaborating with drug agents in southern Maine to determine the scope of Homewood’s drug trafficking operation.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug cases are encouraged to share their tips with Rumford Police Department at www.rumfordpd.com/submit-a-tip. Reports can be made anonymously.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: