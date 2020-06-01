I had the pleasure of attending a town hall meeting with Sara Gideon recently. It was extremely easy to reach her and her team. She was very knowledgeable about what was happening in Maine and Washington. She was kind, compassionate and wanted to hear what everyone had to say. She is eager to hear everyone’s issues and ideas! She reads the fine lines of items from Washington. Sara wants to help the people of Maine and is tired of the way middle and lower class Maine people are being treated.
In the past six months, I have reached out twice to Susan Collins for help with issues and I couldn’t get past the answering machine. I even tried to email and received a generic letter back.
Reach out to Sara. She cares! Right now she is interested in how she can help Maine people keep their businesses going and try to ease food insecurity.
Sara Gideon is the person we need to represent Maine people in Washington! I will be voting for Sara Gideon, I hope you do, too!
Brenda Bubier
Norway
