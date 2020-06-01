Perreault for House

In these troubling times it is more important than ever that we choose wisely when electing those who will serve and represent us in the legislature in Augusta. As the state primary date draws near, I would like to say a few words in support of Corey Perreault who is running for a seat in the House of Representatives District 49.

As a former teacher and the theater director at Brunswick High School for twenty-five years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Corey for at least eight of those years while her two daughters went through my theater program. I can honestly say I have never met a more passionate, selfless, and driven person than Corey Perreault. In addition to serving on the Brunswick School Board for eighteen years, Corey’s generosity with her time, talent and resources to support our school and community has been unmatched. When she is passionate about something, she will work tirelessly, even against all odds, to make it happen. She has a way of making what seems impossible become a reality. For example, last year she led a massive fundraising drive to take a group of our theater students to perform in Scotland at the Fringe Festival. This was a feat which seemed impossible considering the amount of funds we needed to raise and the challenges we faced. However, because of Corey’s perseverance, creativity, and drive, we did indeed reach our goal and took our students to Scotland last August. This absolutely would not have happened without Corey’s passion and leadership.

This is the kind of person we need in Augusta, someone who sees creative solutions to seemingly impossible problems, someone who will sacrifice for the greater good of the community, and someone who wants to make a positive difference in the lives of those around her. So when it is time to cast your vote, please remember that Corey Perreault has already proven she can serve the community well and will work tirelessly to make a positive difference in District 49.

Pamela Mutty,

Bath

The Coronavirus has unmasked our generation.

My parents and the other members of the “Greatest Generation” paid an unimaginable price to win the Second World War. American troops and workers led the way, providing weapons and hope to a world in crisis.

Americans planted millions of “victory gardens,” in which they grew their own food. By the end of the war, these accounted for about 40 percent of all vegetables consumed in the U.S. A rationing program was established to set limits on the amount of gas, food and clothing that could be purchased. Americans were asked to “Do with less–so they’ll have enough” (“they” referred to U.S. troops fighting the war.)

As we face the Coronavirus, many heroic Americans have also selflessly put their lives on the line. These include medical and public service professionals, scientists, and many “new” heroes that, among other things, allow us to receive mail and supplies, to buy food and gas, and to protect and to clean up after us. Thank you to and thank God for these heroes.

As we pass an unimaginable 100,000 deaths, my heart is broken for so many that are suffering…often alone and without family members by their side. An inexcusable number of these Americans died needlessly because of a lack of leadership and courage in Washington. So many of the deaths are members of the “Greatest Generation,” people of color and Native Americans, and those most struggling to get by. It is far from clear what our government is accomplishing or asking of us. However, it is perfectly clear that many of our fellow Americans and heroes, living in danger and/or fear, are asking us to stay safe and wear a mask to help protect them. All they want and deserve is to live.

Unfortunately, the Coronavirus has “unmasked” our generation. What will our legacy be? Compared to what our parents and previous generations faced, staying safe so others may live and wearing a mask is a pathetic and embarrassing walk in the park. For those who think only about themselves with their heads in the sand, the “Shame on us Generation” is a good place to start. We must do better. I pray for strong leadership and that wisdom will prevail to allow us to fight and end this tragedy together…and soon.

Glenn Michaels, Brunswick

