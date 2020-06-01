Joseph Emile Dominique Boucher 1935 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Joseph Emile Dominique Boucher, “Butch”, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Monday May 25, 2020 at Horizons Living and Rehab Center, in Brunswick. He was born in Brunswick on Feb. 28, 1935, the son of Henri A. and Noella A. (Martin) Boucher. He grew up in Brunswick and attended St. John’s School. In 1955 Dominic joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country. On July 5, 1963 he married his best friend, Joan l. Allard and the couple resided in Brunswick. Dominique was a mason by trade and employed at Brown’s Construction for five years and then Brunswick Navel Air Station as construction supervisor for 20 years, retiring in 1997. Dominique loved working with his hands; there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. Wood carving was a passion of his; he carved many ducks, loons and owls for the enjoyment of others. He enjoyed life to the fullest, with his family and friends. He was loved and will be missed by all. He was an active communicant of All Saints Parish, St. John’s Church, a life member with the Elks. A graveside ceremony will be at St. John’s Cemetery Thursday, June 4, at 9 a.m. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers the family wishes if you would like to make a memorial donation in Dominic’s name, please send those to: St. John’s School 39 Pleasant Street Brunswick, ME 04011

