KENNEBUNK – An 8-foot-tall paper moon created and painted on both sides by local artist Danie Connolly will be available for graduation photos at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Gooch’s Beach.

The event was designed for graduating students of high school, college, middle school and kindergarten – and anyone that might enjoy a fun, family portrait at the beach, said Connolly.

It celebrates graduates and paper moons that figured largely in photography in the 1920s. Examples of vintage paper moon photographs can be seen at https://liveplayeat.com/paper-moon-photos/.

And the portraits will be made on the night of the full moon.

“I wanted to make something fun and memorable for the graduating classes that had so many significant events canceled,” said Connolly. “Graduates are encouraged to wear their prom gown or graduating gowns, or whatever they’d like to have their picture taken with the paper moon.”

She said photographer Robert Akers is volunteering his time to capture the occasion. Photos are free to seniors.

Weather permitting, Connolly and Akers will be at Gooch’s Beach Friday June 5 at 7:30 p.m., opposite the Narraganset by the Sea, for the photo shoot.

For more information, call Connolly at 985-8888 or Akers at 985-4606.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: