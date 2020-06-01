5/25 at 8:14 a.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

5/25 at 9:29 a.m. Arnold Craney, 51, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/25 at 12:53 p.m. Stephen Caputo, 24, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/25 at 4:05 p.m. Kenneth Kozlowski, 31, of Portland, on Granite Street on a charge of burglary (residential).

5/25 at 6:43 p.m. Christopher L. Jackson, 39, of Sommerville, Massachusetts, on Commercial Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

5/25 at 8:22 p.m. Marc A. Graham, 41, of West Hills, California, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/25 at 11:57 p.m. Alexander J. Dirocco, 25, of Portland, on Franklin Street on a charge of violation of protection order.

5/26 at 10:46 a.m. Stephen Caputo, 24, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/26 at 11:41 a.m. Awale Ismail Ali, 24, of Portland, on Springbrook Way on charges of unlawful trafficking in drugs, violation of conditional release and a outstanding violation.

5/26 at 11:41 a.m. Alexis Irving, 26, of Portland, on Springbrook Way on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/26 at 1:03 p.m. Philip J. Bartley, 43, address unlisted, on Congress Street on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/26 at 10:41 p.m. Arnold Scott, 41 of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of terrorizing.

5/27 at 2:02 a.m. Ashley Gagne, 33, of Portland, on Brown Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/27 at 11:45 a.m. Timothy Brackett, 37, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of aggravated assault.

5/27 at 2:55 p.m. Dustin L. Cole, 42, of Portland, on Preble Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/27 at 3:43 p.m. Tyshiem Brown, 37, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of assault.

5/27 at 11:57 p.m. Christopher A. Cassidy, 33, of Alder Street on two outstanding warrants.

5/28 at 12:55 a.m. Pauline I. Tuyisenge, 33, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct and two counts of violation of conditional release.

5/28 at 1:32 p.m. Jeffrey Trenholm, 57, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/28 at 1:37 p.m. Vladimir Zintchenko, 45, of Portland, on Ocean Avenue on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/28 at 2:30 p.m. Demetre Profenno, 21, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of assault.

5/28 at 5 p.m. Jason Kent Boston, 33, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on two counts of aggravated furnishing or trafficking scheduled drugs and charges of operating after revocation for habitual offender violation and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/28 at 5:20 p.m. Jennifer Cayting, 29, of Portland, on Ellsworth Street on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditional order and violation of protection order.

5/28 at 8:35 p.m. Gary Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/29 at 2 a.m. Solange Mafuta, 45, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of operating without a license.

5/29 at 12:05 p.m. Michelle C. Palacio, 39, of Portland, on Washburn Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/29 at 11:06 a.m. James Petterson, 44, of Portland, on Alder Street on a charge of assault and five counts of violation of conditional release.

5/29 at 5:34 p.m. Michelle Demers, 40, of Portland, on Hanover Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/29 at 7:36 p.m. James B. Dall, 63, of Westbrook, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/29 at 9:31 p.m. Jose Rodriguez, 51, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of assault.

5/29 at 11:03 p.m. Rodney Dison, 51, address unknown, on Park Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional order.

5/30 at 8:40 a.m. Gary Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/30 at 4:45 p.m. Matthew Dyer, 40, of Portland, on Newbury Street on charges of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

