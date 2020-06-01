PORTLAND — City Hall remains closed to the public this week, but beginning June 8, the some offices will reopen for specific city business.

The treasury office will be open by appointment only for auto and boat registration and excise and property tax payments. The city clerk’s office will process birth, death and marriage certificates and issue dog, hunting and fishing licenses.

“While some parts of the buildings will open sooner than others, new safety measures have been put into place throughout to better ensure the health of the public and our employees,” the city said in a press release. “While we know some transactions can only be done in person, we strongly encourage members of the public to utilize online services and those that can be done via phone or mail whenever possible as in-person interactions still represent the biggest threat in spreading COVID-19.”

