The University of Southern Maine is taking steps to respond to the death of a black Minneapolis man who died in the custody of police last week.

In a letter to the community Sunday night, university President Glenn Cummings said the school will expand racial equity training for university police and staff overseeing disciplinary concerns and prioritize scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police is the latest example of a black victim of white police brutality, Cummings said, and comes amidst the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted communities of color.

“As a university, USM stands against these injustices,” Cummings wrote. “We make a collective and individual call for accountability and justice. Today, we bear witness to the precarity of black lives, both at the hands of individuals, and at the hands of our systems and policies. Today we are angry, disgusted and saddened.”

The letter goes on to say, “But dismantling this legacy requires more than somber reflection. It requires action.”

Cummings said the university will be requiring all university police personnel as well as all leadership staff in student affairs to complete a two-day course with the North Carolina-based Racial Equity Institute, which USM has already used for other work with students and staff.

USM will also prioritize philanthropic resources for Promise Scholars and Access to Education, two scholarship programs focused on students of disadvantaged backgrounds, as fundraising priorities.

“Our commitment is to keep moving forward. Hopefully my voice today was a statement of that,” Cummings said in an interview. “We take this really seriously and we’re looking at it. Like many institutions, we have to look at everything we do that gives the message that we are really serious about social justice.”

