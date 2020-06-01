Heather Pierson and Shawn Nadeau Photo by Tim Shellmer

Heather Pierson acoustic duo livestream
7 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square Facebook page.
Pianist and singer Heather Pierson released her latest album,”Be Here Now: Songs Inspired By and Offered for Meditation” in April. She’ll be hopping online with upright bass player Shawn Nadeau for a streaming show being presented by one of her stomping grounds: One Longfellow Square. Pierson’s music crosses over into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano and folk, so expect an evening of eclectic tunes.

Palaver Strings Photo by Feels Like Media

Palaver Solo Sessions livestream
7 p.m. Thursday. Palaver Strings on Facebook and Instagram.
Local string ensemble Palaver Strings has been presenting weekly livestreamed solo sessions since the end of March, and this week’s performance is from viola player Brianna Fischler. The stream is a lovely way to check out of your regular life for a brief foray into some exquisite music as Fischler plays some pieces she loves.

Rustic Overtones, left to right Lucas Desmond, Jason Ward, Jamie Colpoys, Dave Gutter, Gary Gemmiti and Jon Roods. Photo by Scott Mohler

Rustic Overtones livestream
8 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/statetheatreportland
The State Theatre presents Conclave, a live-streaming concert series that kicks off this weekend with rock band Rustic Overtones on Friday night and holler folk act The Ghost of Paul Revere on Saturday. The shows will be streamed from the stage of the empty State Theatre, and viewers will be able to support the acts via donation links that will be shared during the streams. The performances continue with Murcielago on June 12, Bell Systems on June 19, The Mallett Brothers Band on June 26, Just Plain Jones & Angelikah on July 3 and The Ballroom Thieves on July 10.

