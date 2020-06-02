Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 25-31.
Fire calls
5/25 at 6:30 a.m. Alarm on Heath Lane.
5/25 at 5:35 p.m. Brush fire on Leeman Highway.
5/26 at 12:34 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.
5/26 at 2:07 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.
5/26 at 5:10 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Congress Avenue.
5/27 at 12:33 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.
5/29 at 4:30 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.
5/30 at 11:30 p.m. Smoke investigation on Washington Street.
5/31 at 6:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on High Street.
5/31 at 8:20 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Tallman Street.
5/31 at 11:16 p.m. Brush fire on Lilly Pond Road.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from May 25-31.
