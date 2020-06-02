Baxter State Park officials will begin to reopen sections of the 209,000-acre wilderness park for recreational use starting June 15, although the campgrounds are expected to remain closed until July 1, the park announced in a press release Tuesday.

Campgrounds in the park and the two gates at the south and north end of the park have been closed this spring, since the park announced on April 14 it would open later this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hikers were only allowed access to the park from the two main gates on foot.

On June 15, the park will open the Togue Pond and Matagamon gates from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for vehicle use – allowing hikers access to more than 60 miles of trail within five miles of the Tote Road, as well as fishing access to more than 25 ponds and seven streams, Park Director Eben Sypitkowski said in the release. The decision to slowly reopen the park is in keeping with guidelines set by state health officials and Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to restart Maine’s economy, he said.

Trails above treeline will remains closed – although that mandate is typical during this wet time of year in order to protect the sensitive alpine ecosystems. Trails above treeline – including those on Katadhin and Traveler – are tentatively set to open July 1, as are most camping opportunities.

Bunkhouses will not be open for the 2020 season, and those with reservations will be refunded, the release stated.

Before the campgrounds open, staff and volunteers will be trained to help park visitors safely recreate in the park during the virus outbreak.

All non-residents entering the park are expected to have undergone a 14-day quarantine after entering the state, Sypitkowski said. Roughly half of the 60,000 to 70,000 people who visit Baxter annually are from out of state, according to the park.

The park, like state officials, “encourages people to wear face coverings in addition to maintaining physical distancing of six feet,” Sypitkowski said.

“We recognize that connecting with the natural world is an important salve in this time of anxiety, and we look forward to partnering with the public to make this a safe season,” he said.

