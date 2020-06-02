Arrests

5/25 at 5:42 p.m. Denis Martins, 40, of Oak Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Matthew Nicholson at Mill and Cumberland streets and on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

5/30 at 10:23 p.m. Blake Penatzer, 29, of Gilman Avenue, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Jordan Avenue on charges of disorderly conduct and assault.

5/31 at 3:04 p.m. Rout Nhial, 21, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on Maine Street and on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Summonses

5/25 at 8:08 p.m. Michael Gagnon, 39, of River Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Liberty Crossing on a charge of failure to notify law enforcement of a firearm.

5/26 at 10:36 a.m. Charity Burt, 33, of Guadalcanal Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Guadalcanal Drive on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

5/27 at 7:19 p.m. Lucas Messer, 35, of Blueberry Lane, Wales, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of attaching false plates.

5/30 at 11:38 p.m. Derek Southland, 18, of Neptune Landing, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Bath Road on a charge of criminal speed.

Fire calls

5/25 at 5:02 p.m. Alarm on Lincoln Street.

5/25 at 7:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pegasus Street and Neptune Drive.

5/26 at 7:28 a.m. Alarm on Botany Place.

5/26 at 2:14 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

5/28 at 8:43 a.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

5/28 at 9:43 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

5/28 at 6:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

5/28 at 9:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

5/29 at 10:52 a.m. Alarm on Turner Street.

5/29 at 3:48 p.m. Outdoor fire at Maine Street and Gould Road.

5/31 at 12:29 p.m. Alarm on Maurice Drive.

5/31 at 1:23 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

5/31 at 7:08 p.m. Alarm on Sandpiper Lane.

5/31 at 7:25 p.m. Citizen assist on Pegasus Landing.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from May 26 to June 1.

