Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 22-29.

Fire calls

5/22 at 8:05 a.m. Gasoline spill on Deer Run Road.

5/22 at 2:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

5/22 at 3:40 p.m. Brush fire on Gray Road.

5/23 at 3:06 p.m. Welfare check on Brown Street.

5/23 at 6:44 p.m. Fire call on Hedgerow Drive.

5/25 at 6:41 p.m. Odor investigation on Knight Street.

5/26 at 1:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hedgerow Drive.

5/28 at 11:21 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.

5/29 at 6:54 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from May 22-29.

