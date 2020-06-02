Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 22-29.
Fire calls
5/22 at 8:05 a.m. Gasoline spill on Deer Run Road.
5/22 at 2:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.
5/22 at 3:40 p.m. Brush fire on Gray Road.
5/23 at 3:06 p.m. Welfare check on Brown Street.
5/23 at 6:44 p.m. Fire call on Hedgerow Drive.
5/25 at 6:41 p.m. Odor investigation on Knight Street.
5/26 at 1:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hedgerow Drive.
5/28 at 11:21 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.
5/29 at 6:54 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from May 22-29.
