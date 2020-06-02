Arrests

5/31 at 4:55 p.m. Linwood Maynard Grover, 38, of Litchfield Road, was arrested on Litchfield Road by Officer George Savidge on three warrants and charges of elevated aggravated assault and violating condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 26-31.

Fire calls

5/27 at 9:55 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

5/28 at 10:28 a.m. Welfare check on Bow Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from May 26-31.

