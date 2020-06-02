MACHIAS — A coalition of Maine conservation groups is calling on the state to add the Atlantic salmon to its list of endangered species.
Maine’s rivers were once full of the salmon, but their population was decimated by overfishing, damming and environmental factors. They return only to a few rivers, and are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The environmental groups, including Downeast Salmon Federation, the Maine chapter of the Native Fish Coalition, Friends of Merrymeeting Bay and several others, sent their request to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Monday.
They said the salmon belong protected by the Maine Endangered Species Act because “the only viable Atlantic salmon population in the United States is the Gulf of Maine distinct population segment.”
The groups said the lack of listing at the state level is inconsistent with federal rulings.
A spokesman for the wildlife department said the department is reviewing the request.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Local police open to continued, peaceful discussions around race, police brutality after area protests
-
Nation & World
Minnesota files civil rights charge against police in Floyd death
-
Times Record
Black Lives Matter protesters march in Bath
-
Local & State
Groups want salmon listed on Maine endangered species list
-
Business
Zuckerberg defends decisions on Trump as Facebook employee unrest grows
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.