The crowd gathered at the police station Monday to protest the death of a black man — George Floyd — detained by police in Minneapolis last week. The demonstrators chanted ‘I can’t breathe’ as they staged a die-in. At least 8 were arrested after several tense standoffs and some vandalism.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: May 26-31
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: May 22-29
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: May 25-31
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth sees markedly fewer browntail moth nests due to spraying, fungus
-
Local & State
In photos: Tensions rise as over 1,000 protesters march through Portland in latest demonstration