Preserving the Maine Harvest food preservation webinar series
2 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27, $5 suggested donation, pre-registration required. extension.umaine.edu
University of Maine Cooperative Education presents a food preservation webinar that features discussions and demonstrations on how to preserve Maine foods during growing season, and you’ll learn about canning, freezing, dehydrating and fermenting.
