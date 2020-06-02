LIMERICK – Christine “Chrissy” LePage, 41, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2020. She was born May 16, 1979, to Larry P. LePage and Susan M. Carroll both of Limerick, Maine. Chrissy attended Massabesic High School in Waterboro, Maine.Chrissy was employed at Hannaford and worked there for 17 years. In those 17 years she helped set-up many new stores, trained many co-workers, who often referred to her as “Boss Lady”, all while working her way from bagging groceries to customer service manager.She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and would often have get-togethers and make her “pepperoni loaf”. She also enjoyed playing “Fortnite”, with her two boys and nephew. You would often see her cheering Nolan and Ryan on at their many sports events, baseball and football. Where both boys played for MAYFC for five years.She was predeceased by her mother, Susan M. Carroll, her maternal grandfather, John H. Carroll, paternal grandfather, Rodney A. LePage, and uncle, John P. Carroll II, all of Limerick. Surviving are her fiance of 22 years, Jesse Gerry of Waterboro; their two sons, Nolan Jesse Gerry and Ryan Keith Gerry of Waterboro; father and stepmother, Larry and Kathy LePage of Cornish, Maine; sister, Tara LePage and nephew, Devon Churchill of Limerick; stepsister, Jennifer Segien-Gartland, husband John Gartland and niece Kaylee of Waterboro; mother-in-law, Cindy Gerry of North Waterboro and father-in-law, Tony Gerry and Loretta Richards of North Waterboro; her “other sister”, Christine Tarbox and nephew Connor of Hollis; grandmothers, Carmen LePage and Dolores Carroll of Limerick, and special stepgrandmother, GiGi Inez Segien, of Eastport, Maine. She had many special aunts and uncles and many cousins.Keep watching over Jesse and your boys and we will do our best to guide them here. Fly high sweet angel, Chrissy.Due to the COVID-19, funeral arrangements will be made at a time convenient to all loved ones and arrangements will be announced. Funeral Services were provided by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish.In lieu of Flowers:gofundme.comSupport for Christine LePage’s boys.

