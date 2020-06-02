Elizabeth A. (Burbank) Hancock Storrie 1930 – 2020 LEBANON, N.H. – Elizabeth A. (Burbank) Hancock Storrie, retired voice and piano teacher, died peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Harvest Hill in Lebanon, N.H. She committed her life and her heart to Jesus Christ and entrusts her eternity to his loving care. Born in Framingham, Mass., July 4, 1930, daughter of the late Roland and Ruth (Adams) Burbank, Elizabeth (“Betty”) grew up in Holliston, Mass. and graduated from Holliston High School. She earned her BA and MA in Music from the New England Conservatory of Music, where she also taught for 15 years. Overall, Betty taught for six decades, mostly from home, beginning at age 16. She also completed the academic requirements for a Doctor of Musical Arts in Vocal Performance from Boston University. In 1951, Elizabeth married Frank C. Hancock. They lived in Boston, Wayland, and Salem, Mass., but most of their years were spent on Cedar St. in Wenham, Mass. looking to the south on Wenham Lake and to the north on the Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary. Throughout those years of raising their family, she was the leader in hosting long and short term international and extended family guests. Betty also reached out to and served elderly friends and family. She was a soloist in many settings, though mostly in churches, including 15 years as a principal soloist at Park Street Church in Boston. Elizabeth and Frank loved to travel. Yet her favorite place away from home was the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She spent time there, both as a child and throughout the remainder of her life, particularly at a rustic family cabin in Albany, N.H. Following Frank’s death in 2001, and 49 years of marriage, she married long time family friend Douglas F. Storrie. They moved to Cumberland Foreside where Doug died in May 2014 after 12 years of marriage. Elizabeth is survived by her brother George (Carolyn) Burbank of Carmichael, Calif.; three daughters, Joyce Hancock of Olympia, Wash., Jane (Mark) Marstaller of Topsham, and Jennifer Hansen of Lebanon, N.H.; two sons, Jeffrey (Virginia) Hancock of Seattle, Wash., and Jonathan (Beverly) Hancock of Chicago, Ill.; 14 grandchildren, Joshua (Sally) Stuart, Emily (John) Harrington, Matthew Hancock, Kelly Stuart, Daniel Marstaller, Rey Hansen, Katie (Corey) Smith, Erin Hansen, David Hancock, Chris Hansen, Elizabeth (Marty) Dekker, Truce Hansen, Abigail Hancock, Amy Hansen; and ten great-grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Elizabeth’s memory, during this season of COVID-19, to the Good Shepherd Food Bank

