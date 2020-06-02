Maine’s Democratic U.S. 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree reacted harshly Tuesday to escalating rhetoric from President Trump and his threat to use the military against those protesting the death of George Floyd.

Pingree, a Democrat, said Trump committed a “a stunning abuse of power” when he authorized military troops to clear a path using rubber bullets and tear gas on peaceful protesters outside the White House so he could pose before a nearby church with a Bible.

” That it was done so Mr. Trump could have a photo-op across the street in front of a church while holding a religious text as a prop was disgraceful beyond measure,” Pingree said. “It was a shameful moment for our nation I won’t soon forget.”

She also said if Trump uses military force to end the protests, as he has threatened to do, it would only exacerbate them.

“Sending tanks and soldiers into American cities and towns is absolutely unacceptable,” she said. “The President may believe that doing so would project strength, but it would do the exact opposite and amplify a terrifying message of lawlessness to our nation. The streets of Portland, Lewiston, and Bangor are not a warzone. State and local governments can and must manage our own communities.”

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, and 2nd District Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a reporter’s questions about the president’s actions.

Trump’s actions and words came the same day a dust-up between Trump and Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, developed over Trump’s plan to visit a manufacturing plant in Guilford that makes medical swabs, used to test for the coronavirus.

Mills expressed her concerns to Trump that his visit to Maine would only incite additional protests and possibly bring violence to the state, which had so far avoided that reaction. Thousands of Mainers have joined in protests in Portland and other Maine cities in the days since video emerged of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the back of a black man’s neck for nine minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground.

George Floyd was killed in the incident and the officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder.

During his call with governors, Trump said they were being “weak” by not responding more forcefully to violent protests and looting.

Monday night from the Rose Garden, Trump said, “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

Pingree said Trump’s decision to come to the Puritan plant in Guilford despite Mills’ concerns over public safety and security was an effort to campaign for reelection while sidestepping limits on crowd gatherings that are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump won Maine’s 2nd District, where the plant is located, by 10 percentage points, picking up one of the state’s four Electoral College votes, in 2016.

“Puritan Medical Products is doing critical work to produce swabs that are in short supply during this deadly pandemic,” Pingree said. “I am proud of their company and they deserve to have their products highlighted not exploited as a political prop.”

King, the independent senator and a former Maine governor, sided with Mills in a tweet Monday.

“On the day a Governor is sworn in – of any party, in any state – he or she takes on a sacred responsibility that overrules every other priority: ensuring the health and safety of their state and people,” King said. “I know that Gov. Mills feels this responsibility deeply, which is why she raised security concerns in the call with the President. As a former prosecutor and state attorney general, she has extensive experience and strong judgment that informs each decision she makes regarding the best interests of Maine people.”

King said Mills’ request that Trump stay away from the Pine Tree State for now should be honored.

“Right now, our state and nation are in a fragile moment, which must be handled carefully,” King said. “Gov. Mills was elected by the people of Maine to manage these situations, and if she believes the President’s trip (while normally welcomed) would either hinder our state’s gradual, science-based reopening plan or inflame tensions at what have been peaceful protests, I respect her judgment.”

This story will be updated.

