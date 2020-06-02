WESTBROOK— The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is seeking national accreditation from the Land Trust Alliance.

“(The) accreditation seal offers the assurance that a land trust has the systems in place to keep the promise of forever conserving land. Accreditation strengthens individual land trusts and America’s land conservation movement,” said C0-President Tamara Lee Pinard.

The land trust must show written policies and procedures for all vital aspects of the land trust including governance, finance, land transactions and land stewardship.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs and invites public input.

Four hundred land trusts, about one-third of trusts nationwide, have been accredited.

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is a nonprofit primarily serving Gorham, Gray, Standish, Westbrook and Windham, with 1,650 acres of conserved lands with 14 free public access preserves that include trails and water access.

