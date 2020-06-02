Demonstrators gathered in Congress Square on Tuesday night for the fourth time in five days to protest police violence against people of color in the wake of a Minnesota man’s death in police custody.

Roughly 300 protesters marched to the Portland Police station on Middle Street, but not before an organizer mentioned the previous night’s protests when violence and vandalism flared – resulting in the arrests of 23 people – and asked participants to avoid a similar situation Tuesday night

The police chief and the city manager met the protesters outside the station and took a knee with them in solidarity.

Seven men dressed in orange hunting jackets and holding two American flags stood at the corner of Pearl and Middle streets before they were dispersed by Portland police around 7:15 pm. The men held anti-protest signs and said they supported the police.

The events Tuesday night stood in contrast to events Monday when over 1,000 protesters amassed outside the police station and engaged in a confrontation with police that moved around the downtown area and lasted until nearly 2 a.m., police said. Officers from 15 other police departments joined Portland police and stood shoulder-to-shoulder carrying wooden batons and plastic riot shields.

Everyone arrested during the demonstration posted bail by Tuesday morning, police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin said. All but one person was charged with failure to disperse, a misdemeanor. One man, the driver of a tractor-trailer truck that entered the protest area near the intersection of Middle Street and Franklin Arterial, was charged with reckless conduct with dangerous weapon, a class-C felony.

Throughout the night, there was a push and pull between organizers who sought to keep the demonstrations peaceful, and people who threw water bottles and other objects at the police, destroyed property and defaced businesses. At one point, some police knelt with protesters, drawing cheers from the crowd. Others talked with protesters from the police line, but most officers remained silent or did not react or engage.

Chief Frank Clark released a statement Monday afternoon in which he expressed disgust at the killing of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died in police custody after a former officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until he lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Protest organizers finally got a meeting with Chief Frank Clark after two days of trying.

Hamdia Ahmed and Abdul Ali, who organized a protest on Friday and are now planning a demonstration Wednesday outside the Portland police station, met via Zoom with Clark and Westbrook Police Chief Jeanine Roberts to discuss issues of race and policing, and the broad, overarching issue of police treatment of black and brown people across the country, Clark said. The problems are systemic, Ahmed said, according to Clark, and she did not single out the Portland department.

“We did a lot of listening,” Clark said. “They articulated that they wanted to be heard. They wanted us to hear them. We vowed to continue the conversations.”

Another organizer who planned the protest Monday that became violent had not gotten back to city leaders, Clark said.

But Clark said a smaller segment of the demonstrators were determined to cause trouble, leading to the harsher response by officers.

“Our goal remains providing a safe environment for those wishing to peacefully express their views and First Amendment rights,” Clark said in the statement. “We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured and that most of the property damage was minimal. Unfortunately a committed smaller segment of this group ended up making this event anything other than a peaceful and lawful protest. They took the opportunity to commit acts of violence, damage public and private property and place my officers and the public at risk. We will not stand for such criminal behavior.”

