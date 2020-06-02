The Ghost of Paul Revere
8 p.m. June 6. State Theatre Facebook page.
Holler-folk Maine act The Ghost of Paul Revere will be performing in an empty State Theatre on Saturday night and you can livestream it from the theatre’s Facebook page. The band’s song “The Ballad of the 20th Maine” became the official state ballad last year.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine reports 5 more deaths, 28 new COVID-19 cases
-
Business
Marine engineering firm expands to Portland waterfront
-
Times Record
Graduation 2020: Mt. Ararat High School
-
Local & State
Police arrest 23 during overnight clashes with demonstrators
-
Maine Street
Stream The Ghost of Paul Revere on June 6