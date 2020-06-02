The Ghost of Paul Revere

8 p.m. June 6. State Theatre Facebook page.

Holler-folk Maine act The Ghost of Paul Revere will be performing in an empty State Theatre on Saturday night and you can livestream it from the theatre’s Facebook page. The band’s song “The Ballad of the 20th Maine” became the official state ballad last year.

