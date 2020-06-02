Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 25-31.
Fire calls
5/25 at 8:09 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Curtis Road.
5/27 at 6:46 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Little John Road.
5/28 at 1:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest Falls Drive.
5/29 at 6:54 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Eben Hill Road.
5/30 at 7:45 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gilman Road.
5/31 at 5:49 a.m. Fire call on Interstate 295 North.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from May 25-31.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: May 26-31
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: May 22-29
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: May 25-31
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth sees markedly fewer browntail moth nests due to spraying, fungus
-
Local & State
In photos: Tensions rise as over 1,000 protesters march through Portland in latest demonstration