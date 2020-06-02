Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 25-31.

Fire calls

5/25 at 8:09 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Curtis Road.

5/27 at 6:46 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Little John Road.

5/28 at 1:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest Falls Drive.

5/29 at 6:54 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Eben Hill Road.

5/30 at 7:45 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gilman Road.

5/31 at 5:49 a.m. Fire call on Interstate 295 North.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from May 25-31.

