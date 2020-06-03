Glam Dance Party & Flask Fundraiser

8 p.m. June 6. Facebook

Pride month is going to look a lot different this year because of COVID-19, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and you can kick it off online on Saturday night at a glam dance party. The glam and post-punk tunes will be streamed on Twitch TV from DJs DoomsdayJ and Zimbra and socializing will happen in a Zoom chat room. You can also make donations to Flask Lounge in Portland which normally plays hosts to these dance parties. Fun!

