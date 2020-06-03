Glam Dance Party & Flask Fundraiser
8 p.m. June 6. Facebook
Pride month is going to look a lot different this year because of COVID-19, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and you can kick it off online on Saturday night at a glam dance party. The glam and post-punk tunes will be streamed on Twitch TV from DJs DoomsdayJ and Zimbra and socializing will happen in a Zoom chat room. You can also make donations to Flask Lounge in Portland which normally plays hosts to these dance parties. Fun!
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham defies state, declares all businesses open
-
Sports
Source: NBA to present players with plan on Thursday to restart season
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival canceled
-
Local & State
Police say Maine man in arson case paddled canoe with items for fire
-
Nation & World
Esper breaks with Trump, opposes using military for protests