BATH – Mari Eosco, Bath city council chairwoman, announced her resignation, effective Nov. 4, 2020, at a city council meeting on Wednesday.
She said she decided to resign two years before her term was set to expire to focus on taking care of an ailing family member.
First elected in 2007, she has served on the city council for nearly 14 years. In 2013 she became Bath’s first woman to chair the council.
This story will be updated.
