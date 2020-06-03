Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 26 to June 1.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to five calls from May 26 to June 1.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from May 26 to June 1.
