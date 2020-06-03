Explore South Portland trails

Anytime. southportlandlandtrust.org

National Trails Day is on June 6 but you can celebrate it anytime you’d like. South Portland Land Trust is marking the occasion with the release of a new map of trails covering nearly four miles in the city’s west end. Roam along Clark’s Pond, Home Depot, Clark’s Pond Point, Long Creek, Red Brook and the South Branch trails. Click here to download the map.

Click here to see what else is happening on Maine Street’s Nature Walk.

