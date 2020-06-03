SOUTH PORTLAND — In celebration of National Trail Day on June 6, the South Portland Land Trust is releasing a new West End Trails map and brochure.

With the pandemic still preventing other beaches and parks from opening, trails are vital for people to explore, providing an open space to benefit mental health and physical health, said a release from the South Portland Land Trust.

According to the trust, the debut of the new map and brochure serves as the replacement for the land trust’s annual National Trails Day event, usually held on the first Saturday in June.

“A decade ago the South Portland Land Trust started creating trails in the western part of the city, laced among many acres of retail and services,” the trust wrote. “At first it seemed unlikely but the forgotten waterways of Long Creek provided the opportunity. The proximity of these trails to scores of employees, shoppers and residents make them a real gem. More sections and trail links are planned.”

The five trails featured in the brochure include Clarks Pond Trail (1.1 miles), Home Depot Trail (.4 mile), Clarks Pond Point Trail (.2 mile), Long Creek Trail (.6 mile), Red Brook Trail (.6 mile), and the South Branch Trail (1 mile).

While the land trust said it wants people to get out and explore the trails on June 6 and beyond, the organization also wants people to celebrate in a safe and healthy way.

The land trust advised that people who are sick or have a fever stay home, and those who are not should remember to keep six feet between strangers and non-household friends and family, try different locations if one trail looks busy, use hand sanitizer regularly, and consider using a mask.

“National Trails Day is an initiative of the American Hiking Society,” the land trust wrote. “NTD is its signature trail awareness program and inspires the public and trail enthusiasts nationwide to discover, learn about, and celebrate their favorite trails. NTD also provides an opportunity to thank volunteers, land managing agencies, and outdoor-minded businesses for their support in developing and maintaining trails.”

This year, through social media, the public can share why they believe access to trails and natural spaces is important, using the #NationalTrailsDay hashtag, and tagging @AmericanHiking in posts.

According to the land trust, “Photos tagged with @AmericanHiking and #NationalTrailsDay will be entered into the NTD photo contest with a chance to win a gear prize package.”

A downloadable link to the map and brochure is located at www.southportlandlandtrust.org/westendtrails.

“Please consider volunteering for upcoming trail workdays by sending an email to [email protected],” the trust wrote. “Please also become a member and/or make a donation to support the work of the SP Land Trust, P.O. Box 2312, South Portland, ME 04106.”

