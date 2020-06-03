Maine’s Sea-run Fish: Stories of Success
Noon June 11, pre-register.
If you’re at all curious about the annual return of sea-run fish to Maine’s rivers to spawn, you’ll want to attend the Zoom webinar presented by Natural Resources Council on Maine. Nick Bennett, NRCM staff scientist, and Deb Wilson, project director for the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Restoration, will share their knowledge about the millions of alewives and blueback herring among other sea-run fish and how important they are to Maine’s ecosystems.
