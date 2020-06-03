A member of the Lebanon Fire Department was suspended Wednesday pending an investigation into a post he made on social media, town officials said.

The firefighter, who was not named, was suspended after the town received several complaints regarding the post, according to a news release issued on behalf of the York County Office of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the town of Lebanon.

The news release did not say what was written in the post and attempts to gather more information late Wednesday were not successful.

“The conduct of our first responders, on and off duty, is something we take very seriously. The subject of the posting was not reflective of the town of Lebanon or the members of the Fire/EMS Department,” the release said. “The Lebanon Fire/EMS Department strives to provide competent, compassionate and professional services. Public trust is something we value highly and work hard to maintain.”

