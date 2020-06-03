Votes matter

We prefer to vote in person on Election Day but this year we decided to protect our vote, protect our town election workers and protect ourselves so we decided to apply for an absentee ballot.

We know that if some miracle happens and the virus magically disappears, as long as we haven’t yet returned our ballot, we will still be able to vote at the polls but, if as we suspect, the virus will still be a present danger, we will then mail in our ballot.

The Maine state and municipal election is July 14, and if you call your town office or Google Maine absentee ballot request, click on the link and complete the application, a ballot will be sent to you around the middle of June.

And our votes matter. We intend to vote yes on the bond issues because as we have learned, developing high speed internet is important for all of Maine and Question 1 will provide $15,000,000 toward that effort. And Question 1 is a desperately needed Transportation Infrastructure Bond allocating $105,000,000.

But whether you agree with our vote or not, state and local choices will be on the ballot and we hope you will agree that sending for your ballot is important.

Sandy and Ole Jaeger,

Georgetown

Congress must increase SNAP benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Prior to this pandemic, nearly 175,000 Mainers struggled with hunger. With jobs and wages lost, this number continues to rise and families are shouldering much of the burden. In fact, SNAP applications have more than doubled, from 3,348 in February to 6,976 in April, according to the data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

SNAP is good at feeding people while also feeding Maine’s economy. The benefit is placed on an electronic card for families to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. When this money is spent it leads to more jobs, wages and local economic activity in the community. The best part? This happens almost immediately.

The vast majority of families spend their benefits before the month ends because SNAP only supplements food budgets. I urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits for families across the nation so we can help those in greatest need and give the country the economic stimulus it needs to weather this crisis.

Jason Gromley,

Silver Spring, MD

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: