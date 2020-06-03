NEW GLOUCESTER — The Board of Selectmen is one step closer to approving an $8.5 million town budget, but the town manager is making a final review to see if she can save positions it would eliminate.

The proposed budget is about 3.5%, or $290,000, higher than this fiscal year’s budget of $8.2 million.

Both the board and the Budget Committee project an 8% increase in this year’s tax rate of $16.60 per $1,000 of property valuation for a total of $17.93. The owner of a $250,000 house in New Gloucester could expect to pay $332.50 more than the current fiscal year, or $4,482.50.

While the Gray-New Gloucester School District has not officially completed its budget process, the town expects the local share of the school budget to increase by about 3.4% for a total of $6.2 million.

Since then-interim Town Manager Paul First introduced the budget in January, the Board of Selectmen and Budget Committee have made deep cuts to the Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Planning and Library departments in anticipation of significant losses in revenues due to the coronavirus. The cuts include eliminating the Parks and Recreation director’s position, who is the department’s only full-time employee; eliminating one full-time position in the Public Works Department; eliminating the assistant librarian position completely or transitioning it from a full-time position to part-time with no benefits; and transitioning the full-time town planner’s position to part-time without benefits.

After receiving many complaints about departmental cuts during public hearings, selectmen voted Monday to give new Town Manager Brenda Fox Howard a week to review the budget one last time. Fox Howard said Monday night she will try and find a way to save the four positions. Selectmen are now set to meet Monday, June 8, to approve the budget.

The latest budget proposal would cut the Planning Department’s budget nearly in half, from $69,500 to about $36,000; the Parks and Recreation department’s budget by about 77%, from $139,000 to about $32,000; and the Library’s budget by about 28%, from $106,000 to about $77,000. The changes would cut the Public Works department’s budget down by about 2.5% to 3%, from $762,500 to about $740,000.

“(There will be) less registered vehicles, less people buying stuff, so that’s why we had to cut so many positions,” Budget Committee Chairman Peter Bragdon said before Monday’s meeting.

Unlike the three other positions, both the Board of Selectmen and the Budget Committee proposed eliminating the assistant librarian position from the start of the budget process.

“I kind of felt like the library was kind of targeted because I don’t think they expected us to get our ire up and fight against it,” said Carla McAllister, the assistant librarian at the New Gloucester Public Library. “I think the public library is an institution, (it’s) pretty fundamental … they say we don’t get revenue (but) we can show our return on investments.”

Selectmen have received letters in support of McAllister.

“It’s hard to quantify the value of community … and that’s what people have tried to say,” McAllister said.

Morgan Rocheleau, Parks and Recreation director since the fall of 2018, said if the budget passes as is, he will lose his job July 1. He is the only employee of the department, overseeing contractors who run the recreation programs.

The recreation department offers more specialty-type camps, including STEM-based programs, Rocheleau said. In addition to their “Mad Scientist” and Lego Robotics programs, Rocheleau said their cheering, adult flag football, soccer and toddler gymnastics classes are also popular.

The proposed budget includes funding for those programs, which Bragdon said bring in revenue even after paying the contractors.

“I struggle with advocating for my own position, but it’s definitely kind of a troubling time because we can’t get out there and rally like we normally might. (But) if COVID wasn’t happening, I know there wouldn’t be as many cuts,” Rocheleau said.

Fox Howard could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Selectmen also voted not to hold the usual town meeting to approve the town and school district budgets but have residents vote by ballot instead.

The ballots for the warrant articles will be sent out after the state primary ballots. A third ballot may be necessary if SAD 15 signs their warrant articles after New Gloucester, due to printing delays.

