PORTLAND – Carolyn A. Bruns passed away in Portland on May 25, 2020, at the age of 85. The daughter of George and Eleanor Bruns, Carolyn was raised in Melrose, Mass., and also spent time in Rockport, Mass.She attended Lasell Junior College and graduated from Cardinal Cushing College. Carolyn spent her career in private club management, starting at the Harvard Club of Boston, moving to the Wellesley College Club and then at the Colony Club in New York City. Her job was to oversee wedding receptions, private functions and the dining rooms. She was conscientious about her work, taking pride in ensuring guests felt welcome and that events were flawless. She was always careful to choose the right decor, properly set a table and dress tastefully. Her poise and charm matched the careful planning of the events she oversaw.After retiring in 1996, she lived in Connecticut until she relocated to Kennebunk, Maine, in 2000. She lived briefly at the Atria in Scarborough and The Cedars in Portland.Her hobbies and passions included pearl jewelry design, playing bridge and poodles. She had three miniature black poodles over the years, Demitasse, Tansy and Annie.Carolyn Bruns is survived by her sister, Barbara (Bruns) Brackett of Rockport, Mass., her nieces, Jennifer and Emily Brackett of Portland, Maine, and her great niece and nephew, Clara and Dean Woods.Services are private. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carolyn’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine 04043.Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to:Catholic Charities MainePO Box 10660Portland, ME 04104-6060

