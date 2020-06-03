Anita Owens 1932 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Anita Owens, 88, of Brunswick, formerly of Jackman, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Jackman on April 1, 1932, a daughter of Alphonse and Alice (Roy) Duquette. She was educated in the local schools and graduated from Sacred Heat Academy in Jackman. Anita met and married Robert H. Owens and they shared 40 wonderful years together until his passing in 2005. During the 1980s she sold Avon in Yarmouth, later she was a hostess at The Village restaurant in Portland, at L.L Bean for many years as well as at Days Crabmeat, a business owned and operated by her youngest son and his wife. She enjoyed her flower gardens, traveling, playing cribbage with family and she particularly enjoyed going to People Plus every week and Bath Serior Center to play cribbage with her friends, and she really loved her dogs. Anita is survived by her three sons, Kevin, Timothy and Dennis Owens, her sister, Rita Fortier, brothers, Lawrence and Lionel Duquette and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Duquette, a sister, Lucia Nadeau and her husband, Robert. A graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Jackman. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

